Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

