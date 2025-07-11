Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 3,759,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,893,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 earnings per share for the current year.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

