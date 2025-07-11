Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total transaction of $609,345.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $614,047.50.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:CRM opened at $263.95 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.68.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

