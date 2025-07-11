Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 9,672 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

