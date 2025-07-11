Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Shares of SFM opened at $158.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $388,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,367. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,851,131.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,098.42. The trade was a 55.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

