Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 304,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

