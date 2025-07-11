Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.