Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

