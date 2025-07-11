Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after buying an additional 100,978 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 250,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

