Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.4%

BBVA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

