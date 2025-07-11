Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.