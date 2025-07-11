Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

