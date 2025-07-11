S.R.L. Bp4 Sells 30,558 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S.R.L. Bp4 sold 30,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $20,779.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,320,288 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,795.84. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S.R.L. Bp4 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, July 8th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 11,489 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $7,927.41.

On Thursday, July 3rd, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 50,853 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $34,071.51.

On Monday, June 30th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 649 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $421.85.

On Friday, June 27th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $7,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 1,300 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $1,001.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 5,933 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $5,102.38.

On Wednesday, June 18th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 1,693 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $1,489.84.

On Monday, June 16th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 10,056 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,050.40.

On Wednesday, June 11th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 23,797 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $21,417.30.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.67 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Milestone Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 99.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.