Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Price

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 73.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cannae’s payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 460.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cannae by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cannae by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.