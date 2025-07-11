Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.