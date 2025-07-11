Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

CPT stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.32%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

