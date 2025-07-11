Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $120.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

