Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IMAX Earnings

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

IMAX Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE IMAX opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. IMAX has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $29.66.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

IMAX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,143,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

