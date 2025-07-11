Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.80 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.63 and its 200-day moving average is $560.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

