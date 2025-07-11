Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $81,747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $50,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

