Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $50,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $185.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.01%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

