Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,365 shares during the period. Avantor makes up 3.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.22% of Avantor worth $134,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Avantor by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.