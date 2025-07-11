Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Corning Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.38%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

