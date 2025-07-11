Robeco Schweiz AG Has $90.76 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for 2.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $90,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,333,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $224.15 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $226.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Get Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.