Robeco Schweiz AG Has $38.75 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.45% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $256.10 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

