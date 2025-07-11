Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,982,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,917,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 192,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,709.44. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

