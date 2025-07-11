Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.8% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $60.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

