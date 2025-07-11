Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $198.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

