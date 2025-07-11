Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Sells 107 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,702,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,334,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after acquiring an additional 402,205 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

