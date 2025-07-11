Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

