Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. American Healthcare REIT comprises about 1.2% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $37.53.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.