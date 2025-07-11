Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,402,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 215,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $128.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

