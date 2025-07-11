ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 6,173.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ResMed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $258.09 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

