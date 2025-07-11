Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $264.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGA. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.92.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

