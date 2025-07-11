Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 4,093 Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,432,000.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Progress Software Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $70.56.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

