Raymond James Financial Predicts TFPM FY2025 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $23.26 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.20.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 1.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

