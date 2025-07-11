Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 3,022 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7%

CSCO stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

