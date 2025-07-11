Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,202,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after purchasing an additional 915,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 879,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.49 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

