Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 171,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

