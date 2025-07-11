Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Danaher Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

