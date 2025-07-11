Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

