Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 175,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $229.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

