Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 346.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 65.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,089.85. The trade was a 37.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 547,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $214.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average of $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.