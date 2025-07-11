Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $505.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.98 and a 200 day moving average of $473.55. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.07.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

