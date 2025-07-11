Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $250,000 Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average is $130.49. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

