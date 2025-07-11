Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,949,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $380.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $388.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.15. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

