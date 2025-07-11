Q4 EPS Estimates for Centrus Energy Cut by Roth Capital

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centrus Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE LEU opened at $197.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $211.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

