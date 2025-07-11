Q2 EPS Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

FOLD stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 0.51. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

