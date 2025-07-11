Q1 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Lifted by Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRUS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Shares of KRUS opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.67. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

