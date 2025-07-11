Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.67 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

